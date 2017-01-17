Posted 

Service begins for North Las Vegas officer killed in crash

Members of the North Las Vegas Police department lift a casket of detective Chad Parque during a memorial service at Central Christian Church in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Members of the North Las Vegas Police salute the casket of detective Chad Parque during a memorial service at Central Christian Church in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Members of the North Las Vegas Police escort family members during a memorial service for detective Chad Parque at Central Christian Church in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Members of law enforcement stand to attention while a casket of North Las Vegas detective Chad Parque arrives at Central Christian Church in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Personnel sets up the altar for the funeral for North Las Vegas police detective Chad Parque at Central Christian Church in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Members of the University of Nevada Honor Guard sits in the Central Christian Church in Henderson before the funeral for North Las Vegas police detective Chad Parque on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

A woman signs a memorial book for North Las Vegas police detective Chad Parque at Central Christian Church in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Police officers walk past a screen showing an image of North Las Vegas police detective Chad Parque Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Central Christian Church in Henderson. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Hundreds gathered at Central Christian Church in Henderson to honor fallen North Las Vegas officer Chad Parque on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (@WesJuhl/Twitter)

By WESLEY JUHL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Mourners gathered at a Henderson church Tuesday to pay tribute to the North Las Vegas police detective who died earlier this month in a head-on collision.

Funeral services for Detective Chad Parque, 32, began at noon Tuesday at Henderson’s Central Christian Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive.

After the service, a large police motorcade will escort the Parque family to a graveside service at the Palm Mortuary at 6701 N. Jones Blvd.

Parque was on duty when he was involved in a head-on collision with a car going the wrong way on Martin Luther King Boulevard on the afternoon of Jan. 6. The 10-year department veteran was leaving the North Las Vegas Justice Court parking lot in a department vehicle, police said. The detective had to be cut from his vehicle and died early the next morning.

Friends and colleagues described Parque as family man, a good friend and a devoted police officer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.

 