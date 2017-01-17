Service begins for North Las Vegas officer killed in crash

Mourners gathered at a Henderson church Tuesday to pay tribute to the North Las Vegas police detective who died earlier this month in a head-on collision.

Funeral services for Detective Chad Parque, 32, began at noon Tuesday at Henderson’s Central Christian Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive.

After the service, a large police motorcade will escort the Parque family to a graveside service at the Palm Mortuary at 6701 N. Jones Blvd.

Parque was on duty when he was involved in a head-on collision with a car going the wrong way on Martin Luther King Boulevard on the afternoon of Jan. 6. The 10-year department veteran was leaving the North Las Vegas Justice Court parking lot in a department vehicle, police said. The detective had to be cut from his vehicle and died early the next morning.

Friends and colleagues described Parque as family man, a good friend and a devoted police officer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

