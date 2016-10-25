Las Vegas’ Car-nado set to unleash traffic storm upon Spaghetti Bowl

Car-nado will kick into high-gear Wednesday night, stirring up the perfect storm of long-term closures and traffic jams in downtown Las Vegas for the next four months.

Commuters should map out alternate routes to work and school before 10 p.m., when the Interstate 15 southbound and northbound ramps connecting to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed every day until late February, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Additionally, the I-15 ramps to Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed during the same time frame as part of the $1 billion widening of the Spaghetti Bowl interchange known as Project Neon.

Despite NDOT’s cheeky nickname, officials said they are serious about the impact Car-nado will create over the next four months for motorists who regularly use the state’s busiest freeway interchange. About 300,000 vehicles travel daily on the Spaghetti Bowl’s looping ramps connecting I-15 and U.S. 95, with traffic expected to double by 2035.

“These upgrades are desperately needed,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. “Ultimately, we ask for Southern Nevadans’ patience, cooperation and understanding while making these crucial improvements. The sacrifice will be worth the reward.”

The lengthy closures are needed so that crews can demolish a 22-year-old, two-lane bridge over Martin Luther King Boulevard that currently connects northbound I-15 to northbound U.S. Highway 95. The bridge will be rebuilt just north of its current location, making room for a flyover ramp that will be designated for high-occupancy vehicles.

Two more major, yet-to-be-named closures are planned for 2017 and 2018, with work expected to wrap up in 2019.

Drivers were advised last week to come up with their own alternate routes for Car-nado, but NDOT has also designated several detours:

■ I-15 South to U.S. 95 North: Vehicles will exit at westbound Lake Mead Boulevard, then head south on Martin Luther King Boulevard to connect with the northbound U.S. Highway 95.

■ I-15 North to U.S. 95 North: Drivers will be detoured to the Martin Luther King Boulevard exit ramp, then directed onto a temporary, one-lane ramp leading to the northbound U.S. Highway 95.

■ U.S. 95 North to Martin Luther King Boulevard: Drivers will be directed to Rancho Drive, then turn around and head back south on U.S. Highway 95 to access Martin Luther King Boulevard.

■ I-15 North to Martin Luther King Boulevard: Traffic will be directed to westbound Charleston Boulevard, then north on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

■ I-15 South to Martin Luther King Boulevard: Traffic will be directed to westbound Lake Mead Boulevard to access Martin Luther King Boulevard.

