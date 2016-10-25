Posted 

Motorcyclist struck, killed by semitrailer near Searchlight

A Nevada Highway Patrol car. (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A motorcyclist died after being struck by a semitrailer about 7 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight.

Not much is known about how the crash happened, but it could be related to limited visibility caused by fog, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

The motorcyclist was male and about 59, Stuenkel said.

His identity will be released by the Clark County coroner once his family has been notified.

The area is clear, and all lanes are open.

