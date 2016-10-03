Spaghetti Bowl ramp closure to begin Wednesday night

One of the ramps in the Spaghetti Bowl interchange will be closed for eight hours beginning Wednesday night as part of the ongoing $1 billion Project Neon, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The ramp connecting northbound Interstate 15 to northbound U.S. Highway 95 in downtown Las Vegas will close from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

During the closure, crews will remove an electronic message sign to make way for a new carpool flyover bridge as part of Project Neon, which calls for widening Interstate 15 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Sahara Avenue, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Motorists will be detoured to southbound U.S. Highway 95 during the closure, exiting at Las Vegas Boulevard and turning left to re-enter the northbound U.S. Highway 95.

