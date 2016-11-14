Trash fire hits Republic Services transfer station in Henderson

Henderson firefighters are responding to a trash fire at a Republic Services transfer station Sunday.

The fire was called in Sunday afternoon at 560 Cape Horn Drive, near Sunset and Eastgate roads. Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said at 5 p.m. the fire appeared to be knocked down and firefighters were searching through the trash to make sure it was completely extinguished.

Further details were not immediately available.

