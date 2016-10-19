Cowboys owner Jerry Jones holds sway in NFL, helping Las Vegas’ relocation hopes

HOUSTON — Football is its own version of combat sport and, as with those contested in a cage or ring, some potential matchups are more intriguing than others.

When it comes to Las Vegas having a National Football League team in a proposed $1.9 billion domed stadium, take the potential clash between a commissioner and his most powerful owner.

Jerry Jones would always be considered a substantial favorite because, at day’s end, the Dallas Cowboys czar and 31 peers employ Roger Goodell. Goodell works for them, and you would think a guy who makes $44 million annually will ultimately go along with whatever the bosses desire so as not to disrupt his ever-expanding fortune.

The fall meetings of NFL owners began Tuesday at an uptown hotel in the most populous city in Texas, where Mark Davis of the Oakland Raiders arrived with a shiny new stadium deal for Las Vegas that was signed into law Monday by Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Davis wouldn’t offer much as he rushed past reporters in the late afternoon — “I want to talk to my partners first and then I will talk to you guys,” he said — and will address fellow owners Wednesday morning. It is then his pursuit of relocating really begins, and the question of how to reach the needed 24 votes of approval takes shape.

Davis can officially apply for relocation in January, and should he gain enough positive feedback from other owners between now and then, it’s likely Goodell would at least publicly support the move.

But he is far from accepting it.

The league has worn its hypocritical badge somewhat proudly over the years when it comes to the slightest insinuation of putting a franchise in America’s gambling capital. While the NFL would be a mere fly on a windshield without fantasy football and sports betting, Goodell has never warmed at all to the idea of Las Vegas having a team.

He will address the media after the meetings conclude Wednesday afternoon.

You can also be sure he will do everything possible in working with Oakland over the next several months to explore any last-ditch efforts the city might have of landing a new stadium deal and having the Raiders remain in the Bay Area.

One problem: Jones wants them in Las Vegas.

Love or hate his team — there is no gray area when it comes to how people view the Cowboys — Jones owns the most juice of all owners when the doors close and major decisions are to be made. He has long been considered within the 32 as a visionary for the league whose business acumen and marketing strategies reach not just the present day, but decades down the road.

He can see better than most why a certain deal will work now and even more so in 20 years, a prime example being when he stood alone in 1993 and insisted the league not buckle on its television broadcast package when revenues became flat.

It didn’t, and the next contract saw a 20 percent increase that has been growing ever since, meaning Jones single-handedly changed the financial realities of the NFL when he convinced owners to take his side back then.

He also led the group that favored the Rams and their stadium deal in Inglewood, winning out in the battle for Los Angeles over a combination of the Chargers and Raiders in Carson.

You saw how that went.

“Jerry always comes to the table with such good ideas,” said ESPN analyst John Clayton. “He looks at the big picture and how to make the most money. Is it too much money sometimes? It’s never too much for owners.

“In the end, Jerry would win (a battle about Las Vegas) over Roger. I think it eventually happens. They might have to smooth over six or seven owners who might have reservations, but when you have a stadium deal that includes $750 million in (public financing) and have the chance to triple or quadruple the revenues owners would see from a team (in Las Vegas), you have to give it strong consideration.”

No matter how Goodell truly stands on the issue, enough owners have spoken about sports gambling in a progressive tone to know it wouldn’t be a major factor when relocation votes are ultimately tallied.

More than slot machines and poker tables and the antiquated notion that putting an NFL team in Las Vegas would suddenly reawaken a time of gangsters and game fixing and other unscrupulous deeds, the owners will most likely study market size and whether they believe a team would be supported financially at a level they desire over the long term.

One thing is for certain: The guy with the most juice in the room is all in.

“Las Vegas is one of our country’s jewels,” Jones said. “Mark Davis has certainly visited with me and some others and is obviously excited about what the situation could mean to the NFL, and we’re excited about it too. I’m real familiar with what is being worked out and really admire (Sandoval) and the Nevada (Legislature) for making the commitment they did. All of it is impressive and persuasive. This is not only exciting for Las Vegas, but also for the NFL.

“But I wouldn’t think of speaking for other owners at all. I am only one of 32.”

Yeah, and Bruce Springsteen is just another member of the E Street Band.

