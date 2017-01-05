Obama economic adviser vindicates president’s critics

Based on the news of the past few days, I feel vindicated. As in … complete and total vindication. The vindication is on multiple counts.

First, I’ve been alone in the wilderness, shouting from the highest mountain for eight long years, that the economy was horrible and we were all being lied to by the Obama administration and the biased mainstream media. The daily propaganda we were fed — that the economy was “healthy” or “in recovery” — was the very definition of “fake news.”

How do we now know? Would you accept the word of the top Obama economist? Alan Krueger, Princeton economist and former chairman of Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, just released a study confirming everything I’ve said was true … and everything Obama tried to sell us was a lie.

Actually more like fraud. A Bernie Madoff-like Ponzi scheme of epic proportions.

Krueger and his partner, fellow Princeton economist Lawrence Katz, report that 94 percent of all new job created under Obama was part-time. There were no jobs created — unless you wanted to work part-time for low wages with no health insurance. There were no real jobs … middle class jobs … high quality, high-wage jobs you could take to feed a family of four and pay a mortgage.

Who proved it? Not Wayne Root. Not Donald Trump. Not some conservative think tank. It was proven by Obama’s chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.

It wasn’t a surprise to me. I reported a year ago in hundreds of media appearances that Obama had created an economy good only for illegal aliens. I based my opinion on a report from Obama’s Labor Department that employment gains for women over the past decade benefited mostly “foreign born women.” That’s right, Obama’s own Labor Department showed that women gained a measly 1 million net jobs in the past decade — a miserable number. But “native born women” experienced net job losses.

Labor officials admitted they are not in the business of identifying whether foreigners are legal or illegal. Only that these workers were “foreign-born.” So every net job gained in the past decade in America went to foreign-born workers.

Here’s a common-sense question: Do you think these are legal Canadians, Brits, Austrians or Australians? Have you met many new American citizens from Iceland?

Last I checked, we had been overwhelmed by illegal aliens, primarily from Mexico and Central America. Common sense tells you every net job gain went to illegal aliens.

But as far as the heart of U.S. economy — middle-class Americans who did everything right, everything asked of them; good people with college degrees, skills, English proficiency, no drugs, no criminal record — this group was abandoned by the Barack Obama economy.

We got the shaft. We were left out in the cold.

Don’t take my word for it. Just ask Obama’s former chief economist. That’s vindication.

But I don’t want to be right. I want to make America great again. I want to save capitalism, small business and the great American middle class. That’s what matters most to me.

I’ve argued for eight long years that the U.S. economy could be turned around quickly by a fiscally-conservative, pro-business president who supports low taxes and fewer regulations and moves to kill Obamacare and defang anti-business government agencies such as the IRS, EPA and Department of Labor.

On Tuesday morning Ford Motor Co. CEO Mark Fields announced plans to nix a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico and instead invest $700 million in a U.S. plant because of — and I’m quoting here — “the pro-growth policies of President-elect Donald Trump.”

Wow. Complete and total vindication.

Doesn’t it feel great? We’re back on track. America is open for business again. We’re about to make America great again.

Wayne Allyn Root (Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com) is a best-selling author and host of “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now. His R-J columns run Thursday and Sunday.