Don’t make UNLV a ‘sanctuary’ campus

“Sanctuary campus” is a new term coined in defiance of federal immigration law. It is a response to President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to be tough on illegal immigration. Prior to the 2016 presidential election, the term was virtually nonexistent.

But what exactly is a sanctuary campus?

There are several examples of sanctuary cities in the United States — places where officials do not report or prosecute individuals in their jurisdiction based solely on their legal status. San Francisco, New York and Washington, D.C., are among the most notable.

In those cities there have been cases of criminal acts carried out by people protected under this sanctuary status. Kate Steinle was murdered by an illegal immigrant who had been deported five times and sought protection in San Francisco.

Any proponent of a sanctuary campus must admit there is no historical or legal precedent for universities being involved in the deportation process. Campus police have never enforced immigration law or acted as an extension of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

There are, however, standards regarding universities’ adherence to the law and their general conduct. Especially when those institutions are federally funded.

If UNLV President Len Jessup declares the school a sanctuary campus, it would be a blatant disregard of American sovereignty. It is not a simple gesture of inclusion or an attempt to protect the learning environment — it is an attack on the rule of law in our country. Every country has laws, and to maintain the integrity of all those laws each one must be enforced. When did universities decide what state or federal laws to follow and ignore?

UNLV cannot ignore the federal government and refuse to comply. The act of protecting undocumented students from federal inquiries will result in the withdrawal of federal funding. Taxpayers should not be a party to illegal acts and the potential security risks inherent with this proposition.

Issues of inequality also implicate sanctuary campuses. Protecting undocumented students from the law creates a systematic inequity between the students at UNLV. Would citizens and students with proper documentation be afforded the same protection if they break state or federal laws? Diversity and inclusion should promote equality, not foster a lack of impartial treatment under the law. Groups of people should not receive preferential treatment based on their legal documentation.

Sanctuary status is a slippery slope, at best. Actually, it is more of a cliff — either UNLV keeps a solid foundation or it steps off of any possible claim of legitimacy.

Universities such as Harvard have already denied the push for sanctuary status. It offers no real protection against federal law and it forces the federal government to take action. UNLV should follow this example and deny any attempt to create a sanctuary campus.

Jacob Deaville, a student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, is a co-founder and treasurer of the UNLV Campus Conservatives.