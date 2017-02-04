EDITORIAL: Donald Trump’s “one in, two out” regulatory rule is welcome news for business

Of all the things that stifle economic growth, perhaps none is more damaging than the regulatory state. And not just at the federal government level — states, counties and municipalities also pile on, with new requirements or additional layers to already-existing mandates.

But major reform has to start somewhere, so taking a hatchet to the ever-expanding federal administrative thicket will send an encouraging message to businesses, big and small.

As NBC News’ Andrew Rafferty reported last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday aimed at slashing federal edicts. The “one in, two out” plan requires federal agencies requesting new regulations to cut two existing rules. President Trump said the order will reduce burdens on the private sector, particularly small businesses.

“If you have a regulation you want, number one, we’re not going to approve it because it’s already been approved probably in 17 different forms,” President Trump said, alluding to the fact that there are already thousands of regulations on the books. “But if we do, the only way you have a chance is we have to knock out two regulations for every new regulation. So if there’s a new regulation, they have to knock out two.”

In 2015 alone, there were 3,378 new rules detailed in a record 81,611 pages. Even the most law-abiding citizens are likely breaking one of the myriad mandates every single day.

The president’s effort should set an example for state and local governments. For instance, if Nevada lawmakers insist on imposing silly rules that require 890 days of education and training for those looking to earn a living by cutting hair, then they should eliminate two other mandates already on the books. And if officials in Clark County or the city of Las Vegas want to erect more misguided hurdles in front of ride-sharing services or Airbnb, they should first thin their codes by excising two other rules.

Yes, many regulations — at the national, state and local levels — serve useful purposes when it comes to health and safety. But thousands of others are invasive, ineffective and run counter to common sense, serving only to empower a lethargic bureaucracy. Still thousands of others are nothing more than blatant protectionism for entrenched interests.

For the regulatory state, one step forward, two steps back is an overdue push in the right direction.