EDITORIAL: No more lame excuses

Many people react to a jury summons the way they would to a certified letter from the IRS — with a mix of dread and resignation. Inventing excuses to avoid the trek to the courthouse is as American as fudging on your taxes.

But while participating in the jury process is certainly not without its inconveniences, lots of those who serve find the experience rewarding and even satisfying. Writing on the website Thought Catalog, Virginia Sun three years ago shined a positive light on jury duty.

“In the days leading up to my recent jury duty summons,” she explains, “I thought about how rare it is that I’m in situations where my opinions and thoughts are truly given the same amount of respect and weight as the next person’s. … The truth is, not only did I find the experience eye-opening and vital, I caught myself immensely enjoying the process and I highly recommend all my peers to willingly participate if they are chosen.”

Such perspectives deserve more attention, particularly as Nevada judges and court officials launch an initiative to encourage citizens to view jury duty as a chance to make a positive contribution to the community.

The outreach effort involves videos available on social media and other outlets that seek to demystify the jury box. One video features District Court Judge David Barker and state Supreme Court Judge Mark Gibbons reading a top 10 list spoofing excuses people have used to avoid serving. Another video urges younger Nevadans to consider jury duty as an adventure and a unique undertaking.

“It is an opportunity to make a difference,” said Nevada Supreme Court Justice Ron Parraguirre. “Trial by jury is a basic constitutional right. It is something we do as Americans to serve our community and plays a crucial role in America’s justice system. It also provides a rare opportunity for you to be a participant in our judicial process.”

It’s often noted that jury duty is a civic obligation. Yet the “eat your broccoli” line of persuasion has long failed to generate enthusiasm among those who perceive the jury cattle call as burdensome and annoying. Perhaps the lighter approach in the videos will yield results.

And it might also be worth throwing in a few testimonials from those who accepted the call and found it to be an educational and enjoyable experience.