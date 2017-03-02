EDITORIAL: Paul Ryan draft bill repealing Obamacare a step in right direction

Donald Trump took on a more presidential tone Tuesday night in his well-delivered speech to Congress. The question now becomes: Can he muster support for his agenda in the House and Senate?

One major test will be health care. A number of competing plans and provisions have split the GOP and Mr. Trump has yet to offer specific guidance. Perhaps he could start with a draft bill recently crafted by Speaker Paul Ryan and other House Republicans that would replace the failing Obamacare approach with reforms that rely more on market-based mechanisms than government fiat.

Among other changes, the plan:

— Gives insurance companies more leeway to set rates based on actuarial realities rather than bureaucratic wishful thinking.

— Offers consumers the opportunity to tailor policies to their needs rather than force one-size-fits-all health plans on individuals and families. No more demanding that people buy policies featuring coverage mandates they don’t need.

— Ends the requirement that all adults purchase health insurance and replaces it with tax credits intended to help all Americans defray the cost of coverage. The credits would increase with age.

— Increases incentives for consumers to create health-care savings accounts to cover unexpected medical costs.

— Gives states more leeway to experiment with Medicaid. States would be free to try different approaches to control costs and improve care.

— Allows consumers to purchase health insurance from companies licensed in other states.

— Provides funds for states to establish “high-risk pools” to cover the costs of those with pre-existing conditions.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-Elizabeth Warren, called the proposal a “recipe for disaster,” adding that it would “put insurance companies back in charge.” That’s a hoot, given that insurance companies were among Obamacare’s biggest cheerleaders thanks to the provision that forced healthy young people to buy costly policies they didn’t need or want.

In reality, the GOP outline siphons power away from unelected federal functionaries and offers consumers, states and providers more freedom to make health-care decisions that reflect their own unique needs and circumstances.

Plenty of work remains to get these concepts into concrete legislative form. The process will no doubt be contentious. But the proposals outlined in the House draft represent steps in the right direction.