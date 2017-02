A $15 per minimum wage? An ACLU-endorsed program regarding solitary confinement in prisons? A new regulation for cosmetology salon procedures (pedicures to be performed by fish)? Expansion (more taxpayer money) of an illegal immigrant crime-victims fund? But wait. Isn’t illegal immigration, by definition, a crime in itself?

Yikes, more news from California? No, it’s the Nevada Legislature just warming up.