LETTER: Country needs discussion, debate and compromise in Washington

Wayne Allyn Root’s March 16 column exemplifies the problem with our country today. Whether it’s from Republicans or Democrats, the “my way or the highway” philosophy does not belong in our government. Discussion, debate and compromise is what we need.

Suppose a Democrat worked out the perfect budget and submitted it to Congress. Even if it were perfect, the Republicans would never pass it because the other party would get credit. Same thing if a Republican submitted the same perfect budget.

It is time for members of our Congress, regardless of party, to start looking at what works for the people rather than what works for the party line. It is time to elect adults to Congress.