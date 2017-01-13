LETTER: GOP effort to kill Obamacare is misguided

About the Obamacare repeal (and eventually, maybe, replace): I’ve called Republicans who claim to represent us in Congress and told them that if they vote to repeal Obamacare, the only moral thing for them to do is to discontinue medical insurance for themselves and their families. They should join the uninsured that very day.

And they should not try to replace medical insurance for their families until a new plan is operating.

They will experience a multi-year gap in coverage while they invent some kind of replacement. That gap could make them ineligible for new private insurance, or maybe be uninsurable due to a pre-existing condition. But if it’s good enough for 20 million Americans, it’s good enough for Congress.

If Congress breaks Obamacare, they should own it on an individual basis. Starting immediately.

Ron Ingram

Las Vegas