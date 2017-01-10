LETTER: Had enough of Review-Journal columnist Wayne Allyn Root

Please stop giving Wayne Allyn Root a forum. I am so tired of his self-congratulating attitude — as if he is personally responsible for electing Donald Trump. He acts as if anyone who didn’t vote for Mr. Trump is an idiot.

Mr. Root continues to slam the mainstream media yet his column is printed in a mainstream media newspaper. He acts as if he is the champion of the middle class yet he is clearly not a part of the middle class and has no idea who they really are, as evidenced by his column a few weeks ago in which he bragged about his two houses in Malibu.

The final nail in the coffin is his blatantly racist column on Thursday in which he discussed jobs being taken over by foreign-born women, which he is quick to point out were not from Canada, Britain, Austria, Australia or Iceland — predominantly white countries — but rather illegal Mexicans and Central Americans.

This world is crazy enough. We don’t need his crazy in our paper anymore.

Tracy Brice Howard

Las Vegas