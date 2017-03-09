LETTER: Local high school debate competition an eye opener

Earlier this month, one of my grandsons at Basic High School asked me to volunteer to judge in the multi-school debate competition. How difficult would that be?

Upon arrival I entered the school and was overwhelmed by the quantity of students present. Every hallway, meeting space, floor space was packed with students, the guys dressed to the nines and the gals dressed in their finest. I think 20 or more schools were represented. All were deep into their preparations and practicing either alone or with others.

The format was simple: Draw an unknown topic (from social media to health, history, boredom) take two minutes to prep your speech and then give a five-minute presentation. Upon completion of the group, I became aware that I was in the presence of the future leaders, businessmen/women, movers and shakers that will soon be the building blocks that will be forming to return the United States to the bright star it once was. Their ability, critical thinking, imagination and intelligence was beyond my expectations.