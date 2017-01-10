LETTER: Nevada congressional delegation should see the light on daylight savings time

I agree with Janice Herr’s Thursday’s letter about stopping daylight savings time (“Does anybody really know what time it is?”). Our Legislature did pass a joint resolution in 2015 to accomplish this. They’re just waiting for Washington to make it legal.

The problem is the six people representing us haven’t done anything to help. I asked former Rep. Joe Heck. His staff replied they would sign a bill if it was proposed. Guess you’re not allowed to propose a bill if you’re from Nevada.

Michael Duval

Las Vegas