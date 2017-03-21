LETTER: Nevada legislators up to no good in Carson City

Thank you for your March 14 editorial highlighting the absurdity of the pending bill in the Legislature to raise property taxes. This bill is the most recent in a long line of ridiculous legislation proposed at the 2017 Legislature.

Let’s see, we have proposals for the Equal Rights Amendment, to rename McCarran International Airport after the illustrious Harry Reid, a plan for an unconstitutional minimum wage increase, and a move to eliminate a minuscule prevailing wage reduction.

I’m sure there’s more business-unfriendly legislation on the way.

The only potential obstacle is the veto pen of Gov. Brian Sandoval, who has spent the previous three legislative sessions expanding government. What is most distressing is that the 2017 Legislature, like its predecessors, is ignoring the elephant in the room, which is the out-of-control compensation, pensions and prevailing wages for the public sector. If they would reform pensions and the prevailing wage to resemble the private sector, our state and local governments would be awash in cash.

I guess my desire for the Legislature to concentrate on solving real issues is a pipe dream. The best result we can hope for now is early adjournment.