So, if McCarran is now a bad name in the history books, how soon can we expect to change the name of our international airport in Las Vegas?

And while we are at it, when can we remove the name from Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs back to Tule Springs State Park?

If we are going the politically correct route, let’s be fair about it with everything. Or is all of this just a little bit silly now?

Glynis Stirling

Las Vegas