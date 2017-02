Every day in the business news we see mention of $1 billion or $1 trillion. I just received an email from a smart fellow I subscribe to who, using his computer figured out just how huge these amounts are. For simplification, he converted dollars into seconds. This is what he found:

— One million seconds was 12 days ago.

— One billion seconds was 31 years ago.

— One trillion seconds was 31,000 years ago

If you own any of these amounts, happy counting.