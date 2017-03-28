LETTER: Plastic bag proposal at Nevada Legislature is a terrible idea

Assembly Bill 344, imposing a 10-cent charge on all plastic bags, which was introduced by Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui and four other lawmakers, is a terrible proposal that was crafted and enacted in California.

Consumers are up in arms about being nickeled and dimed to death. There are plenty of uses for these bags. Many, especially seniors who can’t fill or lift 13 gallon bags, use them as trash bags. Dog owners use them as “poop bags.” They can be reused and, if nothing else, can easily be placed in our weekly recycle waste bins.

Don’t make Nevada another California. Our lawmakers need to concentrate on bettering our state rather than copying stupid California laws.