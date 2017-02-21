LETTER: Starbucks owner Howard Schultz does plenty for veterans

In his Thursday column, Wayne Allyn Root claims Starbucks and its CEO ignore our veterans. Really? Starbucks initiated a program to hire 10,000 veterans and their spouses back in 2013 — and the company is quite close to reaching that goal. But, of course, Mr. Root wouldn’t discuss this because it does not fit into his right-wing agenda.

Mr. Root goes on to say that Howard Schultz doesn’t live anywhere near Muslim refugees. Really? He has homes in major cities in this country — that is where the majority of the refugees live. Does Mr. Root have any Muslim refugees living in his neighborhood? Does he employ veterans and their spouses? Somehow, I doubt it.