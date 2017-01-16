LETTER: A statue of Pat McCarran and a painting of a police officer as a pig in the U.S. Capitol

So our three Democratic House members (Dina Titus, Jackie Rosen and Ruben Kihuen) are asking Gov. Brian Sandoval and legislative leaders to remove the statue of former U.S. Sen. Pat McCarran from the U.S. Capitol because he was a racist, xenophobic and an anti-Semite. But it’s dandy to display in the U.S. Capitol a painting of a pig in a police uniform aiming a firearm at African American protesters.

Why is one acceptable and the other is not?

None of the thousands of staffers or members of the public will utter a sound against the painting — they’re afraid of being labeled a “racist.” Well, I find the painting repulsive and disrespectful to the men and women in blue.

And with what do these Democrats propose to replace the statue of Sen. McCarran? Let me guess, a statue of Harry Reid.