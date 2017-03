I totally agree with Don Ellis’s recent letter about fines for texting while driving. The fine should be more than a mere $50 or $100. I would set it at $250 — and more yet for repeat offenders. When these inane individuals spout off with a nasty word and/or the finger, they only show their lack of respect for other drivers and for the law itself.

Grow up and stop acting like an idiot. God knows we have enough of those on our highways.