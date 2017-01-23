LETTER: The wisdom of allowing ride-sharing apps to enter the Las Vegas market needs immediate reconsideration.

The wisdom of allowing ride-sharing apps to enter the Las Vegas market needs immediate reconsideration. The playing field is tilted in favor of Uber and Lyft.

Uber and Lyft drivers are free to operate without control, while the cab companies are hamstrung with regulations so severe that they are unable to operate profitably. Many Uber and Lyft operators fail to advise their insurance carriers that they are operating commercially and when an accident occurs, the companies deny liability leaving the injured without coverage.

The Legislature must correct this error now. Even the playing field.