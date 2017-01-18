LETTERS: Challenger mischaracterizes the service of Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers

I was saddened to read the characterization of City Councilman Bob Beers by Steve Seroka who may contest the City Council office so ably represented by Mr. Beers (“Air Force veteran to challenge Bob Beers for Las Vegas City Council seat,” Thursday Review-Journal).

My career provided my family and me the experience of living in 11 other states and 22 other homes before retiring in Nevada. In all of our prior communities, never have we had the representation of a councilman such as Bob Beers. He has been the most attentive, dedicated, effective, responsive and approachable of anyone in the various cities in which we made our home.

His newsletters, coffee klatches, beer summits, etc. have been without equal in keeping us informed and aware of the current events which occur within Summerlin. He is a shining example of what a councilman should be.

My advice to Col. Seroka is simple. Know the man before you criticize him. You would do well to be half the representative of the man you seek to replace.

Martin R. Shainen

Las Vegas