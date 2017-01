I recently attended “Shall We Dance on Ice” at the Mandalay Bay with approximately 3,000 other people. It took 45 minutes to get out of the parking garage.

I’m just letting everyone know that if you attend an event with 5,000 people at one of these casinos that are now charging residents for parking, it will take you much longer than the 45 minutes it took me. Not to mention the lines to pay for your parking ticket.