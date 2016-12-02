Opting out of Obamacare a rational choice

The Tuesday letter from Robert Bencivenga in response to the commentary by the 27-year old Nevadan who opted out of health insurance due to the cost of $247 per month shows a lack of real understanding.

He feels these individuals are irresponsible for choosing cellphones, Uber rides, video streaming, fast food, tattoos, piercings, gym memberships and energy drinks over insurance.

But Mr. Bencivenga fails to recognize that these youngsters not only have premiums that are running $3,000 annually, but they have deductibles of $6,000, as well. Members of the younger generation, recognizing they cannot afford the expenses associated with these insurance premiums, have decided to pay the fine of $695 in lieu of the premiums of $3,000.

I believe this shows these same kids understand numbers.

It also should be noted that just three years ago these same individuals could obtain deductibles of $1,000 for the same premiums.

It’s not being irresponsible. It’s called understanding that they lose either way.

Patrick A. Casale

Las Vegas

Fine on its own

In response to the Tuesday letter from Marty Bush, “Secession plan”:

Being a fan of small government, I am not a fan of socialism. But Mr. Bush wrote that California would need us to take care of it. Not likely.

If California were a country, it would have the third highest gross domestic product in the world. Its per capita GDP is ninth after horrid social states such as Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut. There are conservative states ahead of California, but like conservative countries — think Saudi Arabia — those states (Alaska, North Dakota and Wyoming) rely mostly on natural resources.

Why would a state with a per capita GDP of $56,000 need help from the United States with its GDP of just under $50,000? In fact, red states tend to be much more dependent on the federal government than blue states.

Doug Nusbaum

Las Vegas

Election reform

A recent letter to the Review-Journal criticizing Wayne Root’s allegations of election fraud raises issues about our voting system that should be addressed. Yes, some of the claims made by Mr. Root and Donald Trump specifically, and by Republicans in general, do seem to be outrageous and unsubstantiated. But given what has been going on, can you blame them for being suspicious?

Every attempt by people interested in improving the integrity of the electoral system seems to get shot down, often by the courts. And the potential for fraud is increasing as exemplified by the recent effort by Virginia’s Democrat governor to illegally restore voting rights to up to 200,000 felons.

You want to minimize fraud and cheating? Here are some easy to implement measures that will go a long way toward restoring and ensuring integrity and faith in the system:

1) Require effective voter registration and identification verification.

2) Abolish early voting and discourage unnecessary use of absentee ballots.

3) Punish severely deliberate illegal voting or deliberate false claims of fraud where none exists.

4) Thoroughly investigate apparent voting “irregularities” (dead people voting, more people voting in a precinct or county than there are registered voters, etc.) and credible claims of fraud.

5) Do not hook up any election equipment to the Internet. Yes, officials at the precinct and county level may have to do a little more work, but so what?

Let’s get to work.

James Moldenhauer

North Las Vegas

Realistic approach

In 2017, the UNLV football team is in a wail of hurt. Looking at their schedule, I see they take on Ohio State, BYU and Idaho. Add that to four teams they can’t beat in conference and we already have seven losses.

Maybe we should drop down to a lower division and be more competitive in the long run.

Let’s face it, kids want to play in a program where they get to go to a bowl game as a reward for the season. The top players go to get exposed for the pros. We don’t offer this at UNLV. Should we take a more realistic approach with UNLV football?

Dave Mesker

Las Vegas