Turning it around on presidential name-calling

When Bill Clinton was elected in 1992, he told the American people that they would be getting two for the price of one, referring to his highly intelligent and educated wife, Hillary. She would be useful as an adviser and be working toward getting health care for all Americans.

The outcry from Republicans was, “We didn’t elect her.”

Where, then, is the outcry about the Trump kids who have not been elected and who will be Donald Trump’s chief advisers? They are not even dry behind the ears yet.

The Trump family is the personification of the phrase “ugly American” — money-grubbing people who have no empathy for others and who will use the presidency to enrich themselves. Donald Trump will become the richest man in the world and the blind fools who voted for him will get nothing unless they are rich Republicans.

The Review-Journal has printed countless letters to the editor in which Republicans called Barack Obama all kinds of derogatory names. Now there is the devil and his spawn, Donald Trump and his brats.

Nadia Romeo

Las Vegas

Voter integrity

Since voter fraud is now back in the discussion, I would like to point out that voter fraud can at times seem somewhat innocent.

Let’s say that an elderly lady dies. During her lifetime she was a very strong Republican or a very strong Democrat. When the next election comes around, her daughter decides to honor her mother’s memory by voting in her mother’s name. After all, she knows exactly how her mother would have voted.

That sounds innocent enough. However, multiply that by a million times and you have a real game changer.

Solution: Congress could pass laws demanding that all states authenticate voter eligibility through either the state police or the FBI. This would ensure that all voters are alive and living where they are registered to vote.

Verlon Berkemeyer

North Las Vegas

Name game

Bill Foley, owner of the Vegas Knights, says “locals” say they’re from Vegas. Those are the yokels — I mean locals — who have been here for five years and still root for the New York Jets.

“Vegas” is a strip of land along the Strip where visitors come to drink, party and gamble at hotel-casinos. “Las Vegas” is the place where people who work in those hotels live, raise their kids and support their schools and churches.

Has Mr. Foley ever heard of the Frisco 49ers?

Thomas Papagna

Las Vegas

GOP socialists

Wow, our snake-oil president-elect is up to his old tricks. He takes credit on nationwide TV for saving 1,000 Carrier jobs by getting tough with the company. But did he really do it?

No.

Mike Pence, as governor of Indiana, offered tax incentives to Carrier in order to save those jobs. So it was really the state of Indiana that saved those jobs. And it will be the taxpayers of Indiana who will pay the bill.

Does this sound familiar? Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval helping Tesla, the Oakland Raiders and Faraday? This is the real socialism of our country — Republican socialism. They help companies such as United Technologies increase profits while paying an effective tax rate of 9 percent at the same time they enslave middle-class working men and women.

That’s what I call change.

Ed Drost

Henderson