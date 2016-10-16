Events planned at UNLV in days before presidential debate

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas has scheduled public events leading up to Wednesday’s presidential debate between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump. UNLV’s campus is at 4505 S. Maryland Parkway.

A panel discussion, “The President & The Pipeline,” will run noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at UNLV Boyd School of Law, Room 105. Talk at the free event will focus on the proposed Dakota Access Pipeline to bring oil from North Dakota, a project Native Americans oppose for environmental and heritage reasons. Panelists will discuss presidential authority and energy policy. For more information, visit https://law.unlv.edu/event/president-and-pipeline

Robert Putnam, author of the book “Our Kids: The American Dream in Crisis” will speak at 6 p.m. Monday at the Student Union Ballroom at UNLV. He will focus on the “opportunity gap” affecting children. The event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/our-kids-the-american-dream-in-crisis-registration-25611128575