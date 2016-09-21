Guinn Center for Policy Priorities to give presentation on pot ballot question

The Kenny Guinn Center for Policy Priorities will give a presentation Wednesday on Ballot Question 2, which would allow recreational marijuana use and sales in Nevada.

The event will run 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Moot Court, in UNLV’s William S. Boyd School of Law. The event is free and open to the public.

The presentation is part of the law school’s Voter Education Program.

To RSVP, visit https://law.unlv.edu/content/ballot-initiative-forum-registration.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2904. Follow @BenBotkin on Twitter.