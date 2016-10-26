Nevada Poll: Nevadans strongly support measure to expand firearm background checks

Most Nevada likely voters support a ballot measure to expand background checks for private-party firearm sales and transfers, according to a poll commissioned by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Question 1 would require both parties involved to appear before a federally licensed firearms dealer, who would conduct a background check on the person receiving the firearm.

The measure is on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Fifty-four percent of 800 likely voters polled support the measure, while 38 percent are opposed. Eight percent were undecided or didn’t answer.

The poll surveyed 800 likely voters in interviews conducted in English and Spanish between Oct. 20 and 23. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Bendixen & Amandi International, based in Miami, has done projects for clients including The Washington Post, Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign and President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2904. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.