Nevada Poll shows Joe Heck and Catherine Cortez Masto are in close race for U.S. Sen. Harry Reid’s seat

The Nevada Poll was conducted for the Las Vegas Review-Journal by Bendixen & Amandi International. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Catherine Cortez-Masto and Joe Heck are pictured in this composite image.

Nevada Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto speaks during the Lambda Business Association monthly luncheon at the Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Joe Heck, congresista republicano del Distrito 3, se dirige a hispanos durante el desayuno Hispanics in Politics. | Foto El Tiempo

U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., speaks to guests during a breakfast meeting hosted by the non-partisan organization Hispanics In Politics at Dona Maria Tamales Restaurant in Downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 20, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

The first Nevada Poll, sponsored by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, measures the mood of the state’s electorate a little more than a month before Election Day. (Gabriel Utasi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By COLTON LOCHHEAD
The race to replace U.S. Sen. Harry Reid is still a toss up, according to a poll of 800 likely voters commissioned by the Review-Journal.

Bendixen & Amandi International conducted the poll between Sep. 27 and Sept. 29 in English and Spanish. It has a margin of error of 3.5 percent either direction.

Forty-seven percent of voters support Republican Rep. Joe Heck and 45 percent support former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto. Eight percent of voters answered “Don’t know/no answer.”

The voters polled were selected in a two-step process that started with a general voter pool that included newly registered voters and registered voters with a history of participation in voting in the past three election cycles. Potential participants were asked directly whether they’re likely to vote. Only those who indicated they’re likely to vote were included.

Forty-one percent of the voters polled were Democrats, 39 percent were Republican and 20 percent were nonpartisan.

Bendixen & Amandi International, based in Miami, has done projects for clients including The Washington Post, Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign and Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

POLL DEMOGRAPHICS

AGE

18-34: 20 percent

35-49: 23 percent

50-64: 28 percent

65 and older: 29 percent

PARTY

Democratic: 41 percent

Republican: 39 percent

Independent: 20 percent

GENDER

Female: 51 percent

Male: 49 percent

ETHNICITY

White: 70 percent

Hispanic: 15 percent

Black: 8 percent

Asian: 3 percent

Native American: 2 percent

Other: 1 percent

No answer: 1 percent

EDUCATION:

Elementary: 3 percent

High School: 24 percent

College: 32 percent

Graduate School: 41 percent

ANNUAL INCOME:

Less than $25,000: 14 percent

$25,000-$40,000: 20 percent

$40,000-$75,000: 27 percent

More than $75,000: 28 percent

Don't know/No answer: 11 percent

 