Nevada Poll shows Joe Heck and Catherine Cortez Masto are in close race for U.S. Sen. Harry Reid’s seat

The race to replace U.S. Sen. Harry Reid is still a toss up, according to a poll of 800 likely voters commissioned by the Review-Journal.

Bendixen & Amandi International conducted the poll between Sep. 27 and Sept. 29 in English and Spanish. It has a margin of error of 3.5 percent either direction.

Forty-seven percent of voters support Republican Rep. Joe Heck and 45 percent support former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto. Eight percent of voters answered “Don’t know/no answer.”

The voters polled were selected in a two-step process that started with a general voter pool that included newly registered voters and registered voters with a history of participation in voting in the past three election cycles. Potential participants were asked directly whether they’re likely to vote. Only those who indicated they’re likely to vote were included.

Forty-one percent of the voters polled were Democrats, 39 percent were Republican and 20 percent were nonpartisan.

Bendixen & Amandi International, based in Miami, has done projects for clients including The Washington Post, Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign and Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @coltonlochhead on Twitter.