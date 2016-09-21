Posted Updated 

Professor to discuss campaign etiquette at UNLV

Greenspun Hall on the UNLV campus at 4505 S. Maryland Pkwy., in Las Vegas, is shown on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012. (BILL HUGHES/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL)

By MATTHEW CROWLEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Campaign rhetoric and debates can get acerbic, pointed, and some might argue, rude. But a Central Michigan professor will come to UNLV on Thursday to discuss politeness during debate discourse.

Edward Hinck, a professor at Central Michigan University’s College of Communication & Fine Arts, will speak from 4 to 5 p.m. at Greenspun Hall as part of the university’s Presidential Debate Lecture Series.

According to UNLV’s website, Hinck and two university colleagues are working on a book on how face-saving and face-threatening strategies affect how audiences perceive candidates in presidential and vice presidential debates.

Admission is free.

 

