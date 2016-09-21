Professor to discuss campaign etiquette at UNLV

Campaign rhetoric and debates can get acerbic, pointed, and some might argue, rude. But a Central Michigan professor will come to UNLV on Thursday to discuss politeness during debate discourse.

Edward Hinck, a professor at Central Michigan University’s College of Communication & Fine Arts, will speak from 4 to 5 p.m. at Greenspun Hall as part of the university’s Presidential Debate Lecture Series.

According to UNLV’s website, Hinck and two university colleagues are working on a book on how face-saving and face-threatening strategies affect how audiences perceive candidates in presidential and vice presidential debates.

Admission is free.