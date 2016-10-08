Republicans Heck, Hardy say they no longer support Trump

At a small rally in Sun City Summerlin Saturday morning, Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., who is seeking to replace Harry Reid in the U.S. Senate, announced that he is no longer endorsing Donald Trump for president.

“I believe any candidate for president should follow and campaign an ethical, moral and decent campaign as they go about the trail,” Heck said.

He cited his commitment to a code of honor, decency and respect during his time in the military and in his personal life as the reason he could no longer support the Republican presidential nominee.

“I’ve said that none of us are perfect. Certainly I’m not infallible,” Heck said to a crowd of about 75 people. “However, I can no longer look past the pattern of behavior and comments that have been made by Donald Trump.

“I cannot in good conscience continue to support Donald Trump, nor can I vote for Hillary Clinton,” he said, talking over loud boos coming from a man and a woman at opposite ends of the crowd.

“My wife, my daughters, my mom, my sister and all women deserve better,” he said. “All Americans deserve better.”

Heck continued to speak as a campaign volunteer escorted the booing man from the front of the audience. The 56-year-old disabled veteran turned from the stage, glaring from under his black “Make American Great Again” hat, and stormed to his car.

“Our campaign will move forward and will continue to be based on principles of the Republican Party, the need for conservative leadership and the requirement that all people are treated with respect and dignity,” Heck said.

Rep. Cresent Hardy, R-Nev., also spoke at the rally and confirmed that he, too, is withdrawing his support of Trump. Hardy is in a tough race for re-election in a Democratic-leaning district.

The two are the latest in a string of elected Republicans to abandon Trump in light of vulgar comments were recorded while Trump spoke to the then-host of “Access Hollywood” in 2005. Trump said he apologized if anyone was offended.