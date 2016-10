Presidential candidate Donald Trump will appear at a campaign rally in Henderson this week, according to his campaign website.

The Republican nominee will speak at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway, at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 5. Trump last visited the Las Vegas Valley in August to meet with Hispanic leaders and small-business owners.

Tickets to the rally are available for free online at https://www.donaldjtrump.com/schedule/register/henderson-nv1/.