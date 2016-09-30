Union rally slated Saturday in Henderson

Dozens of union members will gather for a labor breakfast and rally Saturday morning with national labor leaders and endorsed candidates in key Nevada races, organizers said in a news release.

The American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Liz Shuler will participate in the Henderson event to urge union members to get involved in election efforts, organizers said.

In addition to Weingarten and Shuler, U.S. Sen. candidate Catherine Cortez Masto, Congressional district 4 candidate Ruben Kihuen and other candidates are slated to attend.

Labor unions in Nevada have been running door-to-door programs across the state since May and are ramping up efforts to reach voters with less than a month until early voting starts, according to the release, which notes 1 in 6 voters in the state lives in a union household.

The breakfast will begin at 9 a.m., followed by speakers at 10 a.m., in the Painters Union Hall, 1701 Whitney Mesa Drive, Henderson.

