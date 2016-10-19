Volunteer ‘election observers’ to be dispatched to Nevada polling places

CARSON CITY — Volunteers from the secretary of state and attorney general offices will be dispatched to Nevada polling places to observe the upcoming election and watch for any suspicious activity.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced an “election observer” partnership Wednesday.

Volunteers will be at various polling around the state during early voting and on Election Day, Nov. 8.

“We both agree that it is of great importance to the citizens of this state to jointly employ our resources to help ensure the integrity of this year’s election,” Cegavske, the state’s top election official, said in a statement.

Laxalt said the presence of volunteer observers “will be a strong deterrent to voter fraud, intimidation and electioneering.”

“While we are confident that this election will be a resounding success, we are prepared to build a case against anyone who may be planning to jeopardize or undermine the integrity of Nevada’s elections,” he said.

The two officials noted that the volunteers will not interfere with the election or give directions to poll workers, but will document any suspicious activity.

Early voting in Nevada begins Saturday and runs through Nov. 4.