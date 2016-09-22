FBI’s public corruption squad investigating Las Vegas Councilman Ricki Barlow

The FBI is conducting an investigation into the campaign contributions of Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow, his lawyer said Wednesday.

“He knows he’s being investigated regarding campaign contributions, and he doesn’t believe he’s done anything wrong,” defense lawyer Richard Wright told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Wright said he believes the FBI and federal prosecutors are looking at possible violations of a federal “honest services” law, as well as wire fraud and mail fraud — all in connection with Barlow’s campaign contributions.

FBI spokesman Huston Pullen declined to comment.

Barlow, who was first elected to the City Council in 2007, learned last week that the FBI’s public corruption squad in Las Vegas was spearheading the investigation, Wright said.

A source said FBI agents executed a search warrant at Barlow’s home last week and served him with a grand jury subpoena for additional records. Agents also seized a computer from his home, the source said.

The city of Las Vegas received a records request from the FBI earlier this week, and Barlow acknowledged Wednesday there was an “inquiry” into his “personal business.”

“I was made aware that there was an inquiry and my attorney is in contact with those seeking information into my personal business,” Barlow said following Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

In a statement, city Communications Director David Riggleman added: “The city is cooperating fully. Because the records are now part of an ongoing investigation, the city is unable to elaborate on the details of the request.”

Barlow, who represents the city’s Ward 5, declined further comment until Wright looks further into the scope of the investigation.

The FBI investigation came as a surprise to other elected city officials on Wednesday.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman said Wednesday afternoon she was “in total darkness” because of the nearly all-day City Council meeting and deferred comment to the city’s public information office and City Manager Betsy Fretwell.

In an uncommon departure, Goodman left Wednesday’s City Council meeting early, toward the end but before adjournment. Fretwell could not be reached for comment.

Las Vegas Councilman Bob Beers said he had no knowledge of the matter until Wednesday afternoon.

“I hope it’s resolved quickly,” Beers said. “Ward 5 is a very active ward, and it needs a representative. The sooner everything is resolved, the better.”

Barlow’s current and final four-year term on the council ends in 2019 under the city’s term limits.

He was a City Council liaison for several years before he took office, a job he took when he returned to Las Vegas after working as a legislative aide to former U.S. Sen. Richard Bryan in Washington, D.C. In 2014, Barlow established an exploratory committee to look into a run for state controller.

