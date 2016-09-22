Posted Updated 

FBI’s public corruption squad investigating Las Vegas Councilman Ricki Barlow

FBI’s public corruption squad investigating Las Vegas Councilman Ricki Barlow

web1__mg_7190-westsideschool-aug26-16--5_7064964.jpgBuy Photo
Councilman Ricki Y. Barlow speaks during a grand opening and dedication ceremony at the Historic Westside School in Las Vegas on Saturday Aug. 27, 2016. (Jeferson Applegate/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FBI’s public corruption squad investigating Las Vegas Councilman Ricki Barlow

web1_2016-0437-6871_7064964.jpg
Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow and Mayor Carolyn Goodman speak during the dedication of the rehabilitated historic Westside School Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. The school, established as the Branch Number 1, Las Vegas Grammar School in 1923, underwent a $12.5 million renovation to update and preserve the buildings as a community resource. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

By JEFF GERMAN and JAMIE MUNKS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The FBI is conducting an investigation into the campaign contributions of Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow, his lawyer said Wednesday.

“He knows he’s being investigated regarding campaign contributions, and he doesn’t believe he’s done anything wrong,” defense lawyer Richard Wright told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Wright said he believes the FBI and federal prosecutors are looking at possible violations of a federal “honest services” law, as well as wire fraud and mail fraud — all in connection with Barlow’s campaign contributions.

FBI spokesman Huston Pullen declined to comment.

Barlow, who was first elected to the City Council in 2007, learned last week that the FBI’s public corruption squad in Las Vegas was spearheading the investigation, Wright said.

A source said FBI agents executed a search warrant at Barlow’s home last week and served him with a grand jury subpoena for additional records. Agents also seized a computer from his home, the source said.

The city of Las Vegas received a records request from the FBI earlier this week, and Barlow acknowledged Wednesday there was an “inquiry” into his “personal business.”

“I was made aware that there was an inquiry and my attorney is in contact with those seeking information into my personal business,” Barlow said following Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

In a statement, city Communications Director David Riggleman added: “The city is cooperating fully. Because the records are now part of an ongoing investigation, the city is unable to elaborate on the details of the request.”

Barlow, who represents the city’s Ward 5, declined further comment until Wright looks further into the scope of the investigation.

The FBI investigation came as a surprise to other elected city officials on Wednesday.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman said Wednesday afternoon she was “in total darkness” because of the nearly all-day City Council meeting and deferred comment to the city’s public information office and City Manager Betsy Fretwell.

In an uncommon departure, Goodman left Wednesday’s City Council meeting early, toward the end but before adjournment. Fretwell could not be reached for comment.

Las Vegas Councilman Bob Beers said he had no knowledge of the matter until Wednesday afternoon.

“I hope it’s resolved quickly,” Beers said. “Ward 5 is a very active ward, and it needs a representative. The sooner everything is resolved, the better.”

Barlow’s current and final four-year term on the council ends in 2019 under the city’s term limits.

He was a City Council liaison for several years before he took office, a job he took when he returned to Las Vegas after working as a legislative aide to former U.S. Sen. Richard Bryan in Washington, D.C. In 2014, Barlow established an exploratory committee to look into a run for state controller.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-8135. Follow @JGermanRJ on Twitter. Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...