Britney Spears and Tyson Beckford’s history; will Channing Tatum pop by ‘Magic Mike’?

Who knew that returning Chippendales at The Rio guest star, actor and model Tyson Beckford once took our Axis at Planet Hollywood headliner Britney Spears for a motorcycle ride while he was shirtless?

It was 13 years ago while Tyson celebrated his birthday that he got a last-minute call from Brit Brit. “I was on my way to my own birthday party. I had to leave it early and jump on a plane while I was intoxicated.

“I had to spray myself with cologne; otherwise, they wouldn’t have let me on the flight. It was a wild night with very little sleep just hours before heading to Britney’s film set. Literally right from the plane to the set. In the ‘Toxic’ video, it doesn’t look as if I am tired, but it was shot on very little sleep.”

Tyson admitted a secret: Britney escaped recognition when she was at The Rio to watch his previous guest-hosting gig with the hunks of Chippendales. He also visited her hit “Britney: Piece of Me” at Axis. He said that Britney and her film crew brought out a birthday cake to make up for the party he missed in order to make the shoot.

Tyson premieres tonight in Chippendales as guest host with new dance numbers for what is a showdown of six-pack abs and battle of bulging biceps. Over at the re-created Club Domina reimagined from Body English at The Hard Rock Hotel, actor Channing Tatum welcome guests for the opening of his “Magic Mike Live” announced a year ago.

Channing has 13 of the hottest and most-talented hunks stripping their clothes in front of, above, behind and all around the audience and on bar tops. In addition to their sexy, daring dance and strip routines, there are specialty acts with performers tied up in harnesses for acrobatic aerialism. The 365-degree dance and strip spectacular has already sold out 21 performances.

Ladies in the audience will be encouraged to get up close and personal to the hunks tied down in chairs. Channing worked in a similar stripper show before he found fame as an actor. As producer, he doesn’t star in the production but says that he might pop in every month or so as a guest star to surprise the audience.