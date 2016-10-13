Burlesque beauties: Melody Sweets satisfies (with) ‘The Sweets’ Spot’ at Cabaret Jazz

“Absinthe” at Caesars Palace singer and burlesque star Melody Sweets sure delivered on her promise of dazzling eye candy at her “The Sweets’ Spot” evening of decadence at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center on Tuesday night.

The floor show exploded with burlesque dancers Kalani Kokonuts, Ms. Redd and Buttercup Delight all peeling down to their $3,000 seamed fishnet stockings, bra and garter belt costumes as Smith Center President Myron Martin ensured that no censorship rules were exceeded or bathtub burlesque water spilled onto the 220v switches under the stage.

Buttercup gave a prolonged and unique demonstration of how to twirl pasties, not only covering her top half but also with tassels on her tush, which is known in the burlesque industry as assailing. Kalani danced with a large balloon that she managed to squeeze her body inside of until she’d peeled down to her bra and panties, then burst it with her fingernails!

Melody’s green gown was a knockout, and she sampled several songs that she is recording in the studio with trumpet titan and bandleader Lon Bronson for her new album. The sexy brunette is a powerhouse vocalist, and surprise rapper, and won standing ovations from the sold-out audience for her song renditions and humorous banter.

I hope that she gets to have this as her own show at a full-time venue in Las Vegas. It’s highly entertaining, her songs are thoroughly enjoyable, the band is blasting with brilliance, and the glamorous girls look gorgeous.