Calvin Harris releases ‘Slide’ featuring Frank Ocean and Migos

Modern music man and Las Vegas resident DJ Calvin Harris has released his latest track, “Slide,” and joining Calvin on the single are vocal performances from Frank Ocean and hotter-than-hot Atlanta rap trio Migos.

The track is available now on all platforms. Music industry experts say that “Slide” carries a mixture of the depth and warmth of analog instrumentation alongside modern vocal production, arrangement and mixing and showcases Calvin’s music abilities and prowess to the best.

The Grammy-winning producer, songwriter and DJ, who spins with Hakkasan Group at Hakkasan and Wet Republic at MGM Grand and Omnia at Caesars Palace, stands as a leader for modern music, having broken records and dominated charts with his continued hit releases.

Our Las Vegas resident DJ is now one of the most successful artists of all time: Calvin currently has more than 5 billion streams across all major streaming services, 5 billion video views and 10 consecutive platinum singles.