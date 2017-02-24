Celebrities in L.V.: Bon Jovi, Engelbert Humperdinck, ‘Swan Lake,’ Mary Wilson, Ray Romano, Kats’ 51st

Despite the fact that most people will be tuned into TV sets this weekend for The Daytona 500, which kicks off a new season of NASCAR, then The 89th Annual Academy Awards, Las Vegas still has distractions for those willing to get off the couch!

Music rules the roost here with Bon Jovi at T-Mobile Arena and Engelbert Humperdinck’s 50th Anniversary tour stop at The Orleans Showroom. Be sure to read our Q+A with Eng posted here this morning and in Friday Neon of The RJ.

Additionally, songbird Mary Wilson, who appeared in every reconfigured lineup of The Supremes over the years, has a two-night stand at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center with her beautiful voice and hit songs through the ages.

The roaring vroom of NASCAR vehicles will seem thousands of miles away when the solitude, grace and beauty of “Swan Lake” comes to life with the talented dancers of Nevada Ballet Theater at The Smith Center, but, like the drivers, the ballet stars are well-oiled machines, too.

Now let’s get en pointe to go high speed right into this week’s edition of Robin’s Royal Rundown:

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

MUSIC

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn continue their residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two nights.

Mary Wilson is at Cabaret Jazz.

Jefferson Starship is at Golden Nugget Showroom.

Radio Active is at Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip.

Dude Ranch and The Girl at the Rock Show are at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Jukebox Heroes is at The Orleans Lounge for two nights.

Randy Anderson Band is at Sam’s Town for two nights.

Sons of Soul is at Aliante.

Adam Hunter’s Heightened Shenanigans, Rock Star Karaoke and The Set List Series featuring the music of Queen are at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Los 5 performs for students at all four Pinecrest Academy of Nevada schools via Chrome computer hookup.

Michael Cavanaugh is at South Point all weekend.

COMEDY

Ray Romano and David Spade are at The Mirage for two nights.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for Broadway Bound presents “All Shook Up” at Summerlin Library on March 4; the Whiskey in the Wilderness dinner on Mount Charleston on March 12 benefiting Opportunity Village; Katchafire on April 6 and Toots & The Maytals on April 15 at BBLV; Young the Giant at The Pearl at The Palms on Aug. 18; and Pixies at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Oct. 21.

PARTY PATROL

Justin Credible is at Tao at The Venetian.

DJ Vice is at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

MUSIC

Bon Jovi is at T-Mobile Arena.

Engelbert Humperdinck is at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday and Sunday.

Better Than Ezra and Jeremy Cornwell are at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Almost Normal, Avalon Landing and Gregory Davis are at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Circa Survive and Me Without You are at BBLV.

Appetite 4 Destruction: Guns ’N Roses Tribute is at HOB.

Creedence Clearwater Revisited is at Primm Valley.

Rich The Kid is at HRC on the Strip.

Water Trout is at Silverton Casino Lodge.

Alan Jackson is at Laughlin Events Center.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for Battle Tapes at BBLV on March 30 and Chris Brown and 50 Cent at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20.

“Mat Franco: Magic Reinvented Nightly” celebrates 500 shows at The Linq Hotel.

NBT’s “Swan Lake” is at The Smith Center on Saturday and Sunday.

The Special Olympics Polar Plunge fundraiser is at Sunset Station.

PARTY PATROL

Eric D-Lux is at Tao.

Sander Van Doorn is at Marquee Dayclub.

DJ Mustard is at Marquee Nightclub.

Lavo Party Brunch is at The Palazzo.

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

MUSIC

Drew Baker Trio is at Sam’s Town.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Our longtime friend and RJ colleague John Katsilometes celebrates his 51st birthday at Copa Room at Tuscany.

Steve Wynn’s Race & Sports Book hosts a viewing party for the Oscars.

Here and in Sunday Life of The RJ: Our Q+A with Clifton Murray of The Tenors, who are part of next Friday’s “One Night for One Drop” by Cirque du Soleil, plus next week’s The Mint 400.

PARTY PATROL

Audien – Drench After Dark Nighttime Pool Party is at Marquee Dome.

Have a great weekend, and hopefully you pick the winners on the track and big screen!