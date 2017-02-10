Celebrities in L.V.: Cher vs. Diana Ross vs. J.Lo vs. Sir Elton John, Burt Bacharach, Billy Davis Jr. + Marilyn McCoo

Love is in the air! Love is everywhere! Especially here this weekend before Valentine’s Day. As I reported earlier today, our 113 wedding chapels will have three to five officiants working around the clock from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to meet the demand for weddings and renewal of vows. So naturally love, red roses and chocolates are the focus of our entertainment whirl over the next 96 hours.

Gushing sentiments are best heard during five readings of “Love Letters” over the next five nights at our new community performing center The Space with Penn & Emily Jillette tonight, DeLee Torti and husband Rob on Saturday, Josh Strickland and husband Todd DuBail on Sunday, Graham Fenton and wife Nicole Kaplan Fenton on Monday and wrapping up with Clint Holmes and wife Kelly Clinton-Holmes on Valentine’s Day.

Perhaps no one is more acclaimed as an award-winning composer and songwriter on the romance beat than eight-time Grammy winner, singer and pianist Burt Bacharach, who will prove “The Look of Love” as “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. “Say a Little Prayer” you can still get last-minute tickets for tonight’s show.

There also is the lifetime of love — 47 years, to be exact — with “Up, Up and Away” stars Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday and Sunday. Our interview with The First Couple of Pop and Soul was posted today.

If you’re stuck coming up with a gift for your Valentine, here is a luxurious suggestion: Jesika Towbin of Towbin Motorcars and Jessica Marshall, owner of Miss Daisy Flowers, have teamed up for what surely is one of the most unique gifts Cupid could ever aim. For $400,000, they’ll deliver a new Rolls-Royce Dawn (voted Car of the Year in Britain) filled with 1,000 long-stemmed red roses to your beloved.

Is there a more memorable or romantic (or extravagant!) gift for Valentine’s Day? Another suggestion: Tickets go on sale today for Britney Spears’ “Britney: Piece of Me” at Axis at Planet Hollywood for August and September shows.

Our Henderson gourmet chocolatier Ethel M Chocolates adds champagne-flavored truffles, two new four-piece collections and limited-edition, heart-shaped collectible tins to its lineup of sweets for your sweet. More than half-a-million pink, red, white and purple lights illuminate Ethel M’s three-acre garden for “Lights of Love” through Tuesday.

The “Love Affair” concert at The Orleans Arena on Saturday features The Manhattans, Rose Royce, Peaches & Herb and Freddie Jackson. But don’t expect romantic gushing from comedienne Lisa Lampanelli, “The Queen of Mean,” who is at T.I. tonight.

We, on the other hand, will spread affection, tenderness, endearment and intimacy with our weekly edition of Robin’s (Romantic) Royal Rundown that arrives this week as a source of fulfillment:

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

MUSIC

“An Evening With Burt Bacharach” is at The Smith Center.

“Diana Ross: Some Memories Never Fade” is at The Venetian for two nights.

“Classic Cher” is at Park Theater at Monte Carlo for two nights.

Jennifer Lopez’s “All I Have” is at Axis for two nights.

Elton John’s “The Million Dollar Piano” is at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two nights.

Adam Ant is at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Iration is at The Hard Rock Hotel.

The Albumpalooza Concert Series is at Downtown Grand.

Chris Lane is at Sunset Station.

Keiko Matsui is at Santa Fe Station.

Blue Oyster Cult is at Golden Nugget Showroom.

The Sixties Sensation is at The Orleans.

Seth Turner is at Sam’s Town for two nights.

Next Movement is at Aliante.

Distinguisher and A Friend, A Foe are at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Detroit All Stars is at Cannery for two nights.

eNVy Showcase is at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Lady and The Gentlemen is at Topgolf at MGM Grand for two days.

Santino Fontana and Trio is at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for two nights.

COMEDY

Lisa Lampanelli is at T.I.

Ron White is at The Mirage for two nights.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for Ozomatli and Squirrel Nut Zippers on March 30, Jimmy Eat World on April 21 and Leela James & Daley on May 7 at HOB; A Perfect Circle at The Pearl at The Palms from April 7-8; Brett Eldredge at Park Theater on April 28; Ramon Ayala & Paquita La Del Barrio at Mandalay Bay on May 5; Pink Talking Fish at BBLV on May 27; The Deftones and Rise Against at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on July 8; and Britney Spears at Axis from Aug. 9-Sept. 2.

Illusionist Rick Thomas is at South Point all weekend.

The Sock Hop at Suncoast is every Friday in February.

Vegas Shoot National Field Archery Competition is at South Point.

Ethel M Chocolates Valentine’s display is through Tuesday

The Mob Museum celebrates its fifth anniversary all weekend.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

MUSIC

“Wild Child: A Tribute to The Doors” is at HOB.

Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. are at The Orleans Showroom for two nights.

“Legends in Concert” at The Flamingo begins Season 34 with a new opening number choreographed by Lacey Schwimmer (“Dancing With the Stars”).

Sonny Turner is at Aliante.

Sha Na Na is at Suncoast for two nights.

Beyonce vs. Drake Tribute is at BBLV.

Dumbfoundead is at Vinyl.

Bobby Brooks Wilson salutes his late father, Jackie Wilson, at South Point.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for Spring Fling at Red Rock Resort on March 17.

“An Evening With Ira Glass” is at The Smith Center.

World Fighting Championships is at Eastside Cannery.

UFC 208 viewing party is at Topgolf.

L.A. Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes is at Cashman Field.

SUNDAY, FEB. 12

MUSIC

Flipside 4 is at Sam’s Town.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

WWE Elimination Chamber viewing party is at Sam’s Town.

The KilPop.com Awards are at The Hard Rock Hotel.

PARTY PATROL

Once Upon a XIV is at Hyde Bellagio.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

MUSIC

Diana Ross is at The Venetian.

Cher is at Park Theater.

Galactic is at BBLV.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

The musical “Finding Neverland” begins a six-night run at The Smith Center.

“Save the World with a Loved One” is at Marvel Avengers STATION at T.I.

Couples ThAIRapy is at Vegas Indoor Skydiving.

Get Engaged 550 is at The High Roller.

And “Marriage Can Be Murder” is at The D Las Vegas.