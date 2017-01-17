Celine Dion commemorates first anniversary of husband’s death

It was an emotional weekend for superstar singer Celine Dion, who resumes her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday. Saturday marked the first anniversary of her longtime husband and manager Rene Angelil’s death after a lengthy battle with throat cancer.

In an especially poignant moment, she wrote, “My memory loves you. It asks about you all the time. Especially today. RIP should mean Return If Possible. Forever yours, Celine.”

Celine filmed a touching candlelight tribute video with photographs of Rene and her with their three children as she sang an acoustic version of Sia’s “My Love,” adding, “He will always be in our hearts.”

Celine also posted a rare photograph of the family’s first Christmas celebration without Rene. It showed Celine and Rene’s three children, 15-year-old Rene-Charles and 6-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, in their pajamas and new, short haircuts.

Our Strip headliner gave credit to Las Vegas-based photographer Denise Truscello for the photographs and video, adding, “Holiday memories. Now time to get back to work.”

Celine and the children spent the Christmas and New Year’s break in Montana where they had always gone before Rene became too ill to travel. “Every time we go downhill, we go down with him. Every time I take the lift to go up, I feel closer to him,” she told New York Post’s Page Six.

And she told me in our exclusive Q+A posted here Oct. 7: “My three boys are great. It’s my balance; they are my gravity, the center of my universe. I feel extremely fortunate that he gave me three magnificent children. Rene’s no longer here, but Rene-Charles is helping me.

“Rene is still there. I still talk to him. He’s there beside me. We speak to him, we talk about him every single day, and he’s singing with me every night. We still live with each other but in a different way.”