Cool Comedy-Hot Cuisine auction items: Britney, Celine tickets, Nobu dinner, Napa Valley trip

Pop superstars and Strip headliners Celine Dion and Britney Spears have teamed up to boost the auction items at The Scleroderma Research Foundation sold-out fundraiser Cool Comedy-Hot Cuisine at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade on Thursday night that my colleague, esteemed Editor Don Chareunsy, wrote about Sunday.

Celine and Britney will each host a meet-and-greet for the winning bidder at their respective resident shows at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace and Axis at Planet Hollywood. Chef Nobu Matsuhisa will host the winner’s dinner at his restaurant Nobu in Caesars.

When Blue Man Group heard about Celine and Britney’s donations, they added eight tickets to their show and backstage “Behind the Blue” experience at The Luxor to their package. Another package is a private flight for six for three days and nights in Napa Valley at two wineries and etched imperial bottles (eight normal bottles) of a 2003 Cabernet Sauvignon Rombauer wine.

Another item: “Behind the Scenes” with The History Channel’s “Pawn Stars” while filming. “Absinthe’s” The Gazillionaire will conduct the auction, and comedians Bill Bellamy and Bob Saget will entertain along with “Absinthe’s” Duo Vector and Neon Trees. “Top Chef Masters” stars Susan Feniger, Mary Sue Milliken, Rick Moonen and Hubert Keller are dishing up dinner.