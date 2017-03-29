Farewell to Virgin America name — but Virgin hotel in Las Vegas?

I flew on Virgin America to Los Angeles for the “Absinthe” premiere the same day that new owners Alaska Airlines announced they’re jettisoning the Virgin name next year. Alaska says Virgin America’s blue lighting will remain and be expanded to the Alaska fleet, but it drew a sad note from Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson.

Sir Richard also spoke of the future, which could include a Virgin hotel in Las Vegas. He told us Virgin America passengers: “We went through a lot together, and you were worth every minute, every battle and every penny. There is a point as with a lot of things in life where we have to let go and appreciate the fact that we had this ride at all.

“Who could forget the live concerts at 35,000 feet, the first in-flight wedding, the Oprah Skype to the plane, and who could forget 2008 when I nearly ripped my ass jumping off the side of The Palms in Las Vegas? Many tears are shed today over Alaska’s decision to retire Virgin America.

“It had a very different business model, and sadly it could not find a way to maintain its brand and that of Virgin America. It remains to be seen what will happen now — for travelers — with fewer airlines in the U.S. than ever. Being different and on a mission to reinvent an experience for the customer is increasingly rare in this business.

“Remember the naysayers who said you couldn’t create an experience-driven airline in the U.S. and survive? Remember launch day — Aug. 8, 2007 — when even an epic tornado didn’t stop our brilliant team getting our first flight an on-time departure?

“It was a long and hard journey, but in the end you are the best consumer airline in America. You proved that it is possible to create a business with a terrific culture and a brand that people love. … This was the ride and love of a lifetime. Businesses come and go, but beloved brands make lasting impressions and remain in your heart.

“We have been busy building new and exciting Virgin businesses in the U.S., and they are gathering pace. We will open our Virgin hotel in San Francisco and another in Chicago. We will put on our first Virgin Sport U.S. Festival, and we continue to expand our space tourism and small satellite launch in Southern California.

“Virgin is always starting new businesses, and we will not stop. Some at Virgin America are calling today ‘the day the music died.’ It is a sad day, but I’d like to assure them that the music never dies.”

Sir Richard told me that he has looked at space here in Las Vegas for a Virgin hotel, and he expects it one day to be a destination hotel for his Virgin Atlantic passengers from London and Manchester in England, plus Scotland.