Green for country, red for pop: Shania Twain gets vinyl treatment

Starting Friday, country star and former Caesars Palace resident headliner Shania Twain will release her catalog of four studio albums – in vinyl! The four albums, red vinyl for pop and green vinyl for country, are her 1993 self-titled debut album, “Woman in Me” in 1995, “Come on Over” from 1997 and “Up” from 2002.

The green and red albums will be available as of Friday wherever records are sold or via Amazon. Next Thursday, Shania will be honored with the 2016 Artist of a Lifetime Award during CMT’s Artists of the Year televised ceremonies recognizing her five Grammys and more than 75 million albums sold worldwide.

“Come on Over” is still the bestselling country album of all time, as well as the top-selling album by a female artist of any genre of all time. Shania is the first woman to receive the Artist of a Lifetime honor. Merle Haggard and Kenny Rogers are the other recipients.