Highlights of the week ahead: ACM Awards, Nightclub & Bar, UNLVino, Tyson Beckford, ‘Magic Mike Live!’

Monday, March 27

The three-day Nightclub & Bar Convention starts with exhibits at the Convention Center and parties up and down the Strip. Some 30,000 food, beverage and nightlife leaders explore trends in the burgeoning industry. Neil Moffitt of Hakkasan Group is keynote speaker.

Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hosts Happy Hour, and the kickoff welcome party is at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay, followed by The Platinum Party at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Actor and singer Jacob Young (“The Bold & The Beautiful”) previews his new country album at The Laugh Factory at Tropicana.

Virtuoso pianist Philip Fortenberry is joined by vocalist Daniel Emmet at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Tuesday, March 28

Kalika Moquin moderates a panel with Jennifer Tramaglin, Aaron White and Pearce Cleveland at Nightclub & Bar on how to book guest DJs. The Platinum Party is hosted by Omnia at Caesars Palace.

Wednesday, March 29

Actor Mark Wahlberg and his brother, executive chef Paul Wahlberg, celebrate the official grand opening of Wahlburgers at The Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally’s.

Nightclub & Bar presents a fashion show, and The Platinum Farewell Party is at Surrender at Steve Wynn’s Encore.

The Beatles and The Rolling Stones tribute bands face off at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Thursday, March 30

ACM Party for a Cause has industry and fan events at venues across town for four days with Jake Owen, Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Brett Young and many more. The fifth-annual party benefits ACM Lifting Lives, the charitable arm of The Academy of Country Music. Chris also headlines at The Pearl at The Palms.

It’s the UFC of adult-male revues with actor and model Tyson Beckford returning as guest host and performer at Chippendales at The Rio versus opening night of Channing Tatum’s “Magic Mike Live” at the new Club Domina at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Jon Taffer (“Bar Rescue”) is awarded The Dom Perignon Award of Excellence at UNLVino’s Bubble-Licious at Doge’s Palace outside The Venetian.

Ozomatli and Squirrel Nut Zippers headline at HOB.

Friday, March 31

UNLVino continues with Sake Fever at Red Rock Resort Pool with Raku chef Mitsuo Endo presented with The Dom Perignon Award of Excellence.

Hawaiian vocalist Raiatea Helm begins a two-night engagement at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz.

Locash headlines HOB.

ACM Party for a Cause is at Mandalay Bay Beach.

Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz return to The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas.

Saturday, April 1

Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum hosts The Lifting Lives Golf Classic at TPC Las Vegas.

ACM Party for a Cause is at The Joint, HOB and Stoney’s Rockin’ Country.

Jimmy Buffett brings his laid-back island style to MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The 43rd annual UNLVino grand tasting is at Paris Las Vegas, with The Dom Perignon Award of Excellence presentation to Bally’s, Paris and Planet Hollywood President David Hoenemeyer.

Sunday, April 2

The ACM Awards hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley is at T-Mobile Arena on CBS after the 2:30 p.m. red carpet, with after-parties at The Joint and Park Theater at Monte Carlo.