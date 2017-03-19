Highlights of the week ahead: Maluma, Panic! At The Disco, ‘Divas Las Vegas,’ Marty Allen

Monday, March 20

Mark Shunock recruits off-duty Strip stars for his twice-monthly “Mondays Dark” fundraiser at The Space, this one benefiting Hearts Alive Village.

Tuesday, March 21

We the Kings has a royal rendezvous at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Wednesday, March 22

It’s Nevada’s annual Big Give, and the statewide day is dedicated to supporting charities and foundations. I suggest helping our Keep Memory Alive that funds The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health Downtown.

“The Paul Lynde Show” with impressionist and comedian Michael Airington opens at Windows Showroom at Bally’s.

Thursday, March 23

Comedian Marty Allen turns 95, and fans, family and friends celebrate with Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman at South Point Showroom. Marty also will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at The Hard Rock Hotel before the birthday bash.

“Absinthe” at Caesars Palace opens a Los Angeles version with a new cast of eccentric acrobats, performers and burlesque dancers led by The Gazillionaire and his nutty, foul-mouthed assistant.

“Frank Marino’s Divas Las Vegas” celebrates a reimagined show at The Linq Hotel.

The Monster Jam world finals gets underway at Sam Boyd Stadium through Saturday.

Friday, March 24

Hometown magicians Jarrett & Raja begin their residency in their Hooters Casino showroom.

Hometown heroes Panic! At The Disco headlines at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Maluma is at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Biffy Clyro is at Vinyl.

Taylor Dayne is at Golden Nugget Showroom.

And Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are at The Pearl at The Palms.